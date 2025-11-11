Rakuten Bank Reports Strong Financial Growth for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Rakuten Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:5838) ) has shared an announcement.

Rakuten Bank, Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with ordinary income rising by 41.4% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 53.5% compared to the previous year. This robust growth reflects the bank’s strong market positioning and effective operational strategies, which are likely to positively impact its stakeholders and enhance its competitive edge in the financial sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5838) stock is a Hold with a Yen8836.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rakuten Bank, Ltd. stock, see the JP:5838 Stock Forecast page.

More about Rakuten Bank, Ltd.

Rakuten Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The bank primarily offers banking services and financial products, focusing on leveraging technology to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,568,005

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen1410.6B

Learn more about 5838 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue