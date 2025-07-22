RAIZNEXT Announces Executive Role Changes to Boost Safety and Quality

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from RAIZNEXT ( (JP:6379) ) is now available.

RAIZNEXT Corporation has announced changes in the delegated duties of its executive officers, effective August 1, 2025. These changes involve Hideya Matsue taking on additional responsibilities as Senior General Manager of the Safety & Quality Assurance Division, while Tooru Misumi will focus on special missions related to safety and quality. This restructuring aims to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the company’s focus on safety and quality assurance, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

Average Trading Volume: 64,213

Current Market Cap: Yen98.48B

