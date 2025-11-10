Rainbow Rare Earths Enhances Phalaborwa Project with Yttrium Inclusion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Rainbow Rare Earths ( (GB:RBW) ).

Rainbow Rare Earths has updated its Mineral Resource Estimate for the Phalaborwa project to include yttrium, a heavy rare earth element affected by recent Chinese export controls. This update positions Phalaborwa as a strategic source of medium and heavy rare earth elements, which are critical for industries like defense and high-tech manufacturing. The inclusion of yttrium and other rare earth elements in the project is expected to enhance Rainbow’s market positioning and address supply chain disruptions caused by export restrictions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RBW) stock is a Buy with a £33.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rainbow Rare Earths stock, see the GB:RBW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RBW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RBW is a Neutral.

Rainbow Rare Earths’ stock score is weighed down by its financial performance, with ongoing losses and no revenue generation presenting substantial risks. However, strong technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, potentially driven by strategic projects like Phalaborwa. The valuation remains challenging due to negative earnings, but the stock’s momentum and future projects provide some optimism.

More about Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths is a company focused on establishing an independent and ethical supply chain for rare earth elements, which are crucial for the green energy transition. The company is pioneering the commercial recovery of rare earth elements from phosphogypsum, a by-product of phosphoric acid production, allowing for quicker and more cost-effective production compared to traditional mining methods. Rainbow is developing the Phalaborwa Project in South Africa and the Uberaba Project in Brazil.

Average Trading Volume: 1,944,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £114M

