Raiden Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Raiden Resources Limited ( (AU:RDN) ) has provided an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Mr. Dusko Ljubojevic. The company disclosed that Mr. Ljubojevic acquired 6,827,535 fully paid ordinary shares through an off-market trade, increasing his direct holdings to 7,077,535 shares. This change reflects a significant adjustment in the director’s investment, potentially impacting the company’s governance and signaling confidence in its future prospects.

More about Raiden Resources Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.8M

