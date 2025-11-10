Raffles Interior Clarifies Trading Suspension and Acquisition Attempt

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Raffles Interior Ltd. ( (HK:1376) ).

Raffles Interior Limited announced a clarification regarding a trading suspension that occurred without prior announcement due to a significant acquisition attempt by its new Chairman, Mr. Zheng Nenghuan. The acquisition involved purchasing a Hong Kong company with substantial assets in Shenzhen, but faced internal board disagreements over its feasibility and legality. The board ultimately decided not to proceed with the acquisition and has applied for the resumption of trading.

More about Raffles Interior Ltd.

Raffles Interior Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the interior design and construction industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing interior solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,551,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$238M

