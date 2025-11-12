Radiopharm Theranostics Advances Phase 1 Trial for Innovative Cancer Treatment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Radiopharm Theranostics Limited ( (AU:RAD) ) has provided an update.
Radiopharm Theranostics Limited has announced the completion of enrollment for the second cohort of its Phase 1 dose escalation trial of 177Lu-RAD 204, targeting PD-L1 positive advanced cancers. The trial’s progression to the third cohort, with an increased dose, marks a significant milestone, potentially improving clinical outcomes for patients with limited treatment options.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RAD) stock is a Buy with a A$0.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Radiopharm Theranostics Limited stock, see the AU:RAD Stock Forecast page.
More about Radiopharm Theranostics Limited
Radiopharm Theranostics Limited is a clinical-stage radiotherapeutics company developing innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. The company is listed on ASX and NASDAQ and has a pipeline of distinct platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules, and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer.
Average Trading Volume: 6,126,811
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$63.96M
Find detailed analytics on RAD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.