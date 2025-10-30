Radico Khaitan Releases Earnings Call Recording for Investor Access

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Radico Khaitan Limited ( (IN:RADICO) ) just unveiled an update.

Radico Khaitan Limited announced that the audio recording of its earnings conference call, discussing the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, is now available on its website. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, providing transparency and accessibility to analysts and investors regarding its financial performance.

More about Radico Khaitan Limited

Radico Khaitan Limited operates in the alcoholic beverages industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of spirits. The company is known for its wide range of liquor products and has a significant presence in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 12,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 423.6B INR

