Rackla Metals Begins Drilling at Promising BiTe Zone

Rackla Metals ( (TSE:RAK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Rackla Metals Inc. has commenced drilling at the BiTe zone on the Grad property in the Northwest Territories, following promising initial findings of gold mineralization. The company has initiated a 4,000-meter diamond drill program to explore the Reduced Intrusion-related Gold Systems (RIRGS) occurrence, with three drill pads prepared and a fourth pad located along the vein system. The project is fully permitted for the 2025 exploration season, with all necessary contracts in place to support the program, indicating a significant advancement in Rackla’s exploration efforts.

Rackla Metals Inc. is a junior gold exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, focusing on Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization in the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. The company aims to explore this underexplored area for potential large gold systems.

