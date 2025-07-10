Raccoon Holdings Targets Enhanced Capital Efficiency and Shareholder Returns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from RACCOON HOLDINGS ( (JP:3031) ).

Raccoon Holdings has announced a strategic policy to focus on capital cost management and share price improvement, following a significant increase in ROE to 18.2% in the fiscal year ending April 2025. The company plans to achieve a 25% ROE by the end of its Mid-term Management Plan in 2028, emphasizing shareholder returns, treasury share acquisition, and enhanced investor relations to boost corporate value.

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial sector, focusing on improving capital efficiency and shareholder returns. The company emphasizes return on equity (ROE) as a key performance indicator and aims to enhance operating income margins while investing in growth.

Average Trading Volume: 257,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen14.9B

