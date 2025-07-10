Raccoon Holdings Revises Internal Control Policy to Boost Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RACCOON HOLDINGS ( (JP:3031) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. announced a partial revision of its ‘Basic Policy for Establishing Internal Control System’ to enhance compliance and risk management. The changes aim to strengthen the company’s internal auditing processes and ensure efficient execution of duties, thereby improving its operational integrity and stakeholder trust.

More about RACCOON HOLDINGS

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. The company focuses on establishing robust internal control systems and compliance frameworks to ensure lawful and ethical business operations.

Average Trading Volume: 257,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen14.9B

