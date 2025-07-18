R8 Capital Investments Reports Interim Results Amidst Operational Wind-Down

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mode Global Holdings Plc ( (GB:MODE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

R8 Capital Investments Plc has been working with the FCA to wind down its operations, focusing on returning digital assets to customers. The company had been in discussions to acquire Redwood Financial Partners Limited but terminated these negotiations in early 2025. Financially, the company reported a decrease in revenue from £92k to £60k and a reduction in administrative expenses due to the voluntary liquidation of Mode Global Limited. Cash balances decreased to £369k from £547k, reflecting the company’s ongoing challenges in its winding-down process.

R8 Capital Investments Plc operates in the financial services industry and is the holding company for a group of companies trading under the name ‘Mode Global’. The company, incorporated in England, owns subsidiaries including Mode Global Limited, JGOO Limited, Greyfoxx Limited, and Fibermode Limited, with a focus on digital financial services.

