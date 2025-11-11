R Systems International Approves INR 275 Crore Debenture Allotment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

R Systems International Limited ( (IN:RSYSTEMS) ) has shared an announcement.

R Systems International Limited has approved the allotment of 27,500 non-convertible debentures, each valued at INR 1,00,000, totaling INR 275 crores. These debentures, issued on a private placement basis, will be listed on the BSE Limited’s Wholesale Debt Market segment, with a tenure of five years and an annual interest rate of 9.75%.

More about R Systems International Limited

R Systems International Limited operates in the IT services industry, providing technology solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering IT and IT-enabled services to a global clientele, leveraging its expertise in digital transformation and software development.

Average Trading Volume: 46,980

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 48.58B INR

