Qyuns Therapeutics Renews Annual Caps for QX001S Framework Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2509) ) has issued an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has announced the renewal of annual caps for the QX001S Framework Agreement with Zhongmei Huadong, a substantial shareholder holding 15.85% of the company’s issued share capital. This renewal pertains to the commercialization of SAILEXIN (QX001S) and involves continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules. The renewal is subject to independent shareholders’ approval, with Zhongmei Huadong and its associates required to abstain from voting. The company will dispatch a circular to shareholders detailing the new annual caps, recommendations, and proposed amendments to the articles of association.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2509) stock is a Hold with a HK$22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2509 Stock Forecast page.

More about Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The company is involved in the joint development and exclusive commercialization of SAILEXIN (QX001S) for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases such as psoriasis, active psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis in China.

Average Trading Volume: 953,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.37B

Find detailed analytics on 2509 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue