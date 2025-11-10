Qyuns Therapeutics Initiates Share Repurchase to Boost Market Confidence

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2509) ) has provided an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. announced a voluntary on-market share repurchase, indicating that the board believes the current share price undervalues the company’s worth. The repurchase of 549,800 ordinary shares, valued at approximately HK$11.07 million, aims to reinforce market confidence and enhance investment value, though future repurchases will depend on market conditions.

More about Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on developing therapeutic solutions and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 949,789

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.37B

