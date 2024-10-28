QX Resources Ltd Announces Major Securities Issue

QX Resources Ltd (AU:QXR) has released an update.

QX Resources Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 300 million securities, comprising 200 million fully paid ordinary shares and 100 million unlisted options exercisable within three years. This strategic move, set to take place on November 6, 2024, is aimed at bolstering the company’s capital and enhancing its market position. Investors might see this as an opportunity to engage with a growing entity in the financial market.

