Quorum Information Technologies Announces Special Meeting for Shareholder Vote on Arrangement

Quorum Information Technologies ( (TSE:QIS) ) has provided an announcement.

Quorum Information Technologies has filed a management information circular for a special meeting scheduled on November 26, 2025, where shareholders will vote on a statutory plan of arrangement involving Quorum and 2745122 Alberta Inc., an affiliate of Valsoft Corporation Inc. The Board of Directors recommends voting in favor of the arrangement. Due to a Canada Post labor dispute, shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials electronically to ensure timely receipt and participation.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:QIS) stock is a Hold with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Quorum Information Technologies stock, see the TSE:QIS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:QIS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:QIS is a Neutral.

Quorum Information Technologies shows strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and cash flow management, which is the most significant factor in its score. Technical analysis indicates short-term bullish momentum, but longer-term resistance and a high P/E ratio suggest caution. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is a North American SaaS software and services company that provides essential enterprise solutions for automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers. Their offerings include a Dealership Management System (DMS), DealerMine CRM, Autovance retailing platform, Accessible Accessories digital platform, and VINN Automotive marketplace. Quorum is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol QIS.

Average Trading Volume: 52,107

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$58.18M

