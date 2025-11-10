QuidelOrtho Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

QuidelOrtho ( (QDEL) ) has issued an announcement.

QuidelOrtho Corporation reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting significant improvements in operational performance and cost savings of over $140 million since early 2024. The company achieved a 180 basis point increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to 25% and a 7% reduction in non-GAAP operating expenses year-over-year. Revenue for the quarter reached $700 million, with a 5% growth excluding COVID-19 and Donor Screening. The company also announced the FDA clearance of its VITROS High Sensitivity Troponin assay, enhancing its cardiac testing capabilities. Additionally, QuidelOrtho completed debt refinancing to improve financial flexibility and continued its site consolidation plan, expecting $20 million in annual savings. Despite macroeconomic pressures, the company remains on track to achieve its 2025 financial goals, with a strong outlook for profitability and growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (QDEL) stock is a Hold with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on QuidelOrtho stock, see the QDEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on QDEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QDEL is a Neutral.

QuidelOrtho’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and technical challenges, with declining revenues and negative profitability weighing heavily. Despite positive developments in organic sales growth and cost savings, the stock’s valuation and technical indicators remain weak. The earnings call provided some optimism with improved EBITDA margins, but the overall outlook remains cautious due to ongoing operational and market challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on QDEL stock, click here.

More about QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation operates in the medical diagnostics industry, focusing on providing diagnostic testing solutions. The company offers a range of products including immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, and clinical chemistry tests, with a market focus on enhancing healthcare outcomes through innovative testing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,330,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.38B

See more data about QDEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue