QuickLogic Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

QuickLogic ( (QUIK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information QuickLogic presented to its investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, specializes in embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions, delivering customizable low-power solutions for various markets including aerospace and defense. In its fiscal third quarter of 2025, QuickLogic reported significant developments, including a $1 million eFPGA Hard IP contract and expanded involvement with a defense entity, despite a notable decline in revenue. The company faced a challenging quarter with total revenue dropping to $2.0 million, a 51.8% decrease from the previous year, and a GAAP net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.24 per share. However, mature product revenue saw an increase, and the company anticipates future growth from its Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Program. Looking ahead, QuickLogic remains optimistic about securing new contracts and orders, which are expected to bolster revenue in the fourth quarter, reflecting a strategic focus on expanding its market presence and product offerings.

