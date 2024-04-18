QuickFee Ltd. Exhibits Impressive Q3 Growth

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.

QuickFee Limited reports a robust performance with a 36% increase in group revenue for Q3 FY24, highlighting a significant 54% growth in US finance revenue and a 50% rise in Australian finance revenue, solidifying finance products as the main contributor to the company’s earnings. The firm also achieved a 200% surge in new US firms adopting its finance solution and is on track towards operational profitability, with expectations for a stronger second half of the fiscal year.

For further insights into AU:QFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.