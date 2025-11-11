Questcorp Mining Secures Strategic Investment from Sorbie Bornholm LP

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Questcorp Mining, Inc. ( (TSE:QQQ) ).

Questcorp Mining Inc. has received a CAD$2,000,000 investment from UK-based Sorbie Bornholm LP to advance its exploration and development programs in Mexico and British Columbia. This strategic investment is seen as a vote of confidence in Questcorp’s leadership and potential for long-term value creation, aligning interests towards growth and operational success.

More about Questcorp Mining, Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, focusing on precious and base metals. The company holds options to acquire 100% interest in the North Island Copper Property in British Columbia and the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 209,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$9.49M

