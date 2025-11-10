Questcorp Mining Secures $2.1 Million in Private Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Questcorp Mining, Inc. ( (TSE:QQQ) ) has shared an update.

Questcorp Mining Inc. has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $2,100,050 through the issuance of 14,000,334 units. A significant portion of these units is held under a sharing agreement with Sorbie Bornholm LP, which involves monthly settlement tranches based on a benchmark price. This financial maneuver could impact Questcorp’s cash flow depending on future settlement prices, affecting its operational flexibility and financial health.

More about Questcorp Mining, Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, focusing on developing economic precious and base metals properties. The company holds options to acquire interests in mineral claims on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and in Sonora, Mexico, both subject to royalty obligations.

Average Trading Volume: 212,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$9.49M

