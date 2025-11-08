Quebecor Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Quebecor Inc Cl A MV (($TSE:QBR.A)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Quebecor Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a positive outlook driven by strong growth in the wireless segment, improved financial metrics, and successful network expansions. Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges in the media segment and competitive pressures in the Quebec market.

Strong Wireless Service Revenue Growth

Quebecor reported its strongest quarterly wireless service revenue growth since acquiring Freedom Mobile, with a 6.4% increase in mobile revenue and 114,000 net additions in the quarter. This growth highlights the company’s successful integration of Freedom Mobile and its ability to capture market share in a competitive landscape.

Increased EBITDA and Cash Flow

The company’s EBITDA increased by $34 million or 6% to $628 million, with cash flows from operating activities rising by $36 million or 7% compared to the same quarter last year. These improvements underscore Quebecor’s robust financial health and operational efficiency.

Expanded Network Coverage

Quebecor expanded its network coverage to over 180,000 new households in Quebec and further coverage in Ontario. This expansion enhances connectivity for new regions, supporting the company’s growth strategy and commitment to improving customer access.

Successful Refinancing

Videotron, a Quebecor subsidiary, issued $800 million of senior notes yielding 3.95%, with the issuance being over 3x oversubscribed. This successful refinancing demonstrates strong investor confidence in Quebecor’s financial stability and future prospects.

Improved ARPU and Churn Metrics

Consolidated mobile ARPU improved with a $0.29 gain over three months, while churn rates reached some of the lowest in the industry. These metrics reflect Quebecor’s effective customer retention strategies and value proposition.

Challenges in the Media Segment

TVA Group, part of Quebecor, is facing a structural crisis in the Quebec television industry, with declining advertising revenues and a lack of government support exacerbating the situation. This presents a significant challenge for the company as it navigates a shifting media landscape.

Wireline Services Revenue Decline

Despite improvements, wireline services revenue continues to decline, albeit at a reduced rate compared to previous quarters. This ongoing decline highlights the challenges Quebecor faces in adapting to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements.

Regulatory and Competitive Challenges

Quebecor is contending with aggressive pricing competition in Quebec and regulatory challenges. The company has called for government action to support the media industry, emphasizing the need for a level playing field.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Quebecor’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with a focus on sustainable, profitable wireless market share growth and network expansion. The company plans to maintain a disciplined pricing strategy and improve its product offerings, supported by a strong balance sheet and liquidity exceeding $1 billion.

In summary, Quebecor’s earnings call highlighted a positive sentiment with strong performance in the wireless segment and improved financial metrics. However, challenges persist in the media segment and competitive pressures in the Quebec market. The company’s strategic focus on network expansion and disciplined pricing positions it well for future growth.

