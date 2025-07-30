Quarterhill to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Quarterhill ( (TSE:QTRH) ) is now available.

Quarterhill Inc. is set to release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025, with a conference call and webcast hosted by CEO Chuck Myers and CFO David Charron. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction within the ITS industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:QTRH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:QTRH is a Neutral.

Quarterhill’s stock score reflects significant financial challenges and unattractive valuation metrics, with a slightly negative technical outlook. However, recent strategic initiatives and corporate events provide some optimism for future growth, albeit with considerable risks.

More about Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions within the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. The company aims for technology-driven global leadership in ITS through organic growth and an acquisition-oriented investment strategy, focusing on growth opportunities within ITS and adjacent markets.

Average Trading Volume: 96,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$147.6M

