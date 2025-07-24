Quarterhill Announces Workforce Reduction to Enhance Strategic Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quarterhill ( (TSE:QTRH) ) just unveiled an update.

Quarterhill Inc. has announced a workforce reduction of approximately 100 positions, representing about 15% of its total headcount, as part of a strategic initiative to reduce costs and align with long-term priorities. This move is expected to generate annualized cost savings of approximately US$12 million, helping the company accelerate its path toward sustainable positive Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow, while positioning itself for long-term growth and improved customer service.

Quarterhill is a leading provider in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, offering tolling, safety and enforcement, and logistics solutions. The company aims for technology-driven global leadership in ITS through organic growth and an acquisition-oriented investment strategy.

