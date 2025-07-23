QuantumScape Expands Collaboration with Volkswagen’s PowerCo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

QuantumScape ( (QS) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 17, 2025, QuantumScape Battery, Inc. and PowerCo SE, a Volkswagen Group subsidiary, amended their collaboration agreement to further develop and commercialize QuantumScape’s QSE-5 solid-state lithium metal battery technology. PowerCo committed up to $130.7 million over two years for the project, which includes expanding production rights and potential future technology licenses, enhancing QuantumScape’s industry position and stakeholder prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (QS) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on QS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QS is a Neutral.

QuantumScape’s stock is hindered by significant financial challenges, including no revenue and high net losses. Despite a strong balance sheet, ongoing cash burn and the need for external funding pose risks. The earnings call highlighted strategic progress, offering some optimism, but high expenses and uncertain customer engagements weigh on the outlook. Technicals indicate bearish trends, and valuation metrics are unfavorable due to lack of profitability.

More about QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation operates in the battery technology industry, focusing on the development of solid-state lithium metal batteries. The company aims to revolutionize energy storage with its QSE-5 solid-state battery technology, targeting the electric vehicle market.

Average Trading Volume: 34,112,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.71B

