Quantum Graphite Limited has announced a new proposal to issue 7.4 million ordinary fully paid securities, with plans to issue these on April 7, 2024. This move is aimed at capitalizing on the company’s growth strategies and could potentially attract investors looking for new opportunities in the resource sector.

