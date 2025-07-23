Quantum Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice for Delayed Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quantum ( (QMCO) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 17, 2025, Quantum Corporation received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with listing rules due to a delay in filing its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The delay is attributed to the need for additional time to review accounting related to certain revenue contracts and the application of standalone selling price under applicable standards. The company has 60 days from the notice date to file the report or submit a compliance plan, with no immediate impact on its stock listing.

The most recent analyst rating on (QMCO) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Quantum stock, see the QMCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on QMCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QMCO is a Neutral.

Quantum Corporation’s stock is currently rated low due to significant financial instability, poor cash flow management, and a challenging valuation environment. While technical indicators suggest a potential rebound from oversold conditions, and recent leadership changes are promising, the ongoing operational challenges, high debt levels, and negative earnings hinder its attractiveness.

More about Quantum

Quantum Corporation delivers end-to-end data management solutions tailored for the AI era, leveraging over four decades of experience to help customers maximize the value of their unstructured data. The company’s platform supports high-performance data ingestion for AI applications and data-intensive workloads, and provides durable data lakes for fueling AI models. Quantum serves industries such as life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,756,525

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $59.79M

