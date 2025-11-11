Quantum Data Energy Expands AI Datacentre Strategy with New Partnership

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mast Energy Developments PLC ( (GB:MAST) ) has shared an announcement.

Quantum Data Energy PLC has announced a partnership with Navon World to enhance its AI datacentre power strategy, aiming to develop AI datacentre campuses across the UK and globally. This partnership, alongside Carbon Zero Markets, will leverage each company’s strengths to construct and operate these campuses, starting with a focus on Bristol, the UK’s AI capital. Additionally, Quantum is in discussions with a major UK residential property developer to provide power resilience solutions and explore joint ventures for datacentre development, which could significantly impact its market positioning and growth trajectory.

More about Mast Energy Developments PLC

Quantum Data Energy PLC (LSE: MAST) is a UK-based company specializing in the development, operation, and ownership of flexible generation power assets. The company is focused on infrastructure planning, grid access, gas access, and efficient power supply, with a new strategy aimed at becoming a leading AI infrastructure platform on the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 4,308,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.48M

