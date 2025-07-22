Quantum BioPharma Makes Strategic Investment in GameStop

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quantum Biopharma ( (TSE:QNTM) ) has provided an update.

On July 22, 2025, Quantum BioPharma announced a strategic investment in GameStop Corp. by purchasing 2,000 shares, aligning with its commitment to combat market corruption and enhance shareholder value. The company has been actively fighting market manipulation and has taken legal action against several financial institutions for alleged stock price manipulation. This investment in GameStop is part of Quantum BioPharma’s broader strategy to deploy capital into undervalued assets with strong fundamentals, while continuing to focus on its core mission of developing treatments for neurodegenerative disorders.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, as well as alcohol misuse disorders. The company is advancing its lead compound, Lucid-MS, which targets multiple sclerosis by preventing and reversing myelin degradation. Quantum BioPharma also retains a strategic investment portfolio and has spun out its OTC product, unbuzzd, to Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., while maintaining a significant ownership stake.

