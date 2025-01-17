Quantum BioPharma Advances Legal Actions Against Former CEO

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Quantum Biopharma ( (TSE:QNTM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Quantum BioPharma is involved in ongoing legal proceedings against Dr. Raza Bokhari, seeking a court order to declare him a vexatious litigant. The company has been awarded approximately $3 million in various legal costs related to these disputes, and it is actively pursuing collection of these amounts through the courts.

More about Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative assets and biotech solutions for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, as well as alcohol misuse disorders. The company has various drug candidates in different stages of development.

YTD Price Performance: -18.87%

Average Trading Volume: 135,536

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.34M

