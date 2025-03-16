Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd Reports Robust Q3 FY2025 Financial Growth

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. ( (IN:QPOWER) ) has shared an announcement.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd reported significant financial growth in Q3 FY2025, with a 63.2% year-over-year increase in EBITDA to ₹174 million and a 44.6% rise in Profit After Tax to ₹196 million. Despite a decrease in revenue from operations, the company achieved its highest ever EBITDA and PAT margins, indicating strong operational efficiency and financial health.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd is a leading Indian company specializing in critical energy transition equipment and power technologies.

