Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Updates NTA Per Unit

An update from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units ( (AU:QRI) ) is now available.

The Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has announced an updated estimated unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit value of $1.6067 as of July 21, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to providing income and capital preservation through its strategic investments in real estate loans, underscoring its position in the real estate investment market and its potential impact on stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QRI) stock is a Buy with a A$1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units stock, see the AU:QRI Stock Forecast page.

More about Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) is a trust that aims to provide monthly income and capital preservation by investing in real estate loans secured by first and second mortgages, primarily in Australia. Managed by QRI Manager Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Qualitas Group, the fund is part of an ASX-listed Australian alternative real estate investment manager with approximately $9.2 billion in committed funds. Qualitas focuses on real estate private credit, opportunistic real estate private equity, and income-producing commercial real estate, offering flexible capital solutions to institutional, wholesale, and retail clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,010,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$992.5M

