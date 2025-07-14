Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Updates Dividend Distribution Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units ( (AU:QRI) ) has provided an announcement.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has updated its previous announcement regarding the distribution of dividends for its ordinary units fully paid. The update specifies the actual distribution details for the period ending June 30, 2025, with the record date on July 4, 2025, and the ex-date on July 3, 2025. This announcement provides clarity on the fund’s financial operations and may impact stakeholders by confirming the expected income distribution.

More about Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund operates in the real estate investment industry, focusing on providing income through investments in real estate assets. The fund primarily offers ordinary units fully paid, targeting investors seeking stable income from real estate investments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,046,908

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$986.1M

