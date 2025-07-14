Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Declares June 2025 Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units ( (AU:QRI) ) has shared an announcement.

The Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund announced a distribution for June 2025, offering 1.0664 cents per unit, equating to an annualized return of 8.11% based on a net tangible asset value of $1.60 per unit. This announcement reflects the fund’s ongoing commitment to providing stable returns and highlights its strategic focus on real estate investments, which may positively impact its market positioning and offer attractive opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QRI) stock is a Buy with a A$1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units stock, see the AU:QRI Stock Forecast page.

More about Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) is an investment trust that aims to provide monthly income and capital preservation by investing in real estate loans secured by first and second mortgages, primarily in Australia. Managed by QRI Manager Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Qualitas Group, the fund is part of a broader platform offering real estate private credit and equity solutions. Qualitas Group, with $9.2 billion in committed funds, focuses on real estate private credit, opportunistic real estate private equity, and income-producing commercial real estate.

Average Trading Volume: 1,046,908

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$986.1M

Learn more about QRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue