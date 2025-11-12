Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Announces Updated NTA Per Unit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units ( (AU:QRI) ).

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has announced an estimated unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit of $1.6039 as of November 10, 2025. This announcement reflects the fund’s ongoing commitment to providing stable returns through its strategic investments in real estate loans, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning by showcasing financial health and operational stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QRI) stock is a Buy with a A$1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units stock, see the AU:QRI Stock Forecast page.

More about Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) is a trust that aims to provide monthly income and capital preservation by investing in real estate loans secured by first and second mortgages, primarily in Australia. Managed by QRI Manager Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Qualitas Group, the fund is part of a broader platform offering investment solutions in real estate private credit and equity. Qualitas Group, listed on the ASX, manages approximately $9.5 billion in funds and has a diverse portfolio across various real estate sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,025,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.15B

