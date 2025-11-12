Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units ( (AU:QRI) ) has issued an announcement.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has announced the quotation of 21,642,438 fully paid ordinary units on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 12, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing the fund’s market presence and offering stakeholders increased liquidity and investment opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QRI) stock is a Buy with a A$1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units stock, see the AU:QRI Stock Forecast page.

More about Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund operates in the real estate investment industry, focusing on providing income through investments in real estate assets. The company is known for its emphasis on generating stable returns for its investors by leveraging its expertise in real estate markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,025,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.15B

Find detailed analytics on QRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue