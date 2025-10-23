Quálitas Controladora Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV Class I ( (QUCOF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV Class I presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Quálitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. is a leading company in the auto insurance industry in Mexico, with a significant presence in the United States, Peru, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Colombia. The company is known for its extensive coverage network and high-quality service, operating under the symbol ‘Q’ on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

In the third quarter of 2025, Quálitas reported a robust financial performance with a notable increase in written premiums by 7.3% compared to the previous year, reaching $17,335 million. The company also achieved a record high of 6.1 million insured units, reflecting a strong growth trajectory.

Key financial metrics highlight a 51.4% increase in quarterly net income compared to the same period last year, amounting to $1,734 million. The company’s combined ratio improved to 93.0%, and the return on equity stood at 26.7%. Additionally, Quálitas maintained a solid solvency margin of 401%, indicating strong financial health.

Looking ahead, Quálitas aims to continue strengthening its leadership in Mexico while accelerating growth in its international subsidiaries. The company remains focused on expanding its service offerings and maintaining its competitive edge in the auto insurance sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue