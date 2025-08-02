Quaker Houghton Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Quaker Chemical ( (KWR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quaker Chemical presented to its investors.

Quaker Houghton is a global leader in industrial process fluids, serving a diverse range of industries including steel, automotive, and aerospace. The company is known for its innovative and sustainable solutions, supported by a strong presence in over 25 countries.

In its second quarter of 2025, Quaker Houghton reported net sales of $483.4 million, marking a 4% increase from the previous year. Despite this growth, the company faced a net loss of $66.6 million, primarily due to an $88.8 million impairment charge. However, on a non-GAAP basis, the company achieved a net income of $30 million.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 2% increase in organic sales volumes, driven by new business wins, and an adjusted EBITDA of $75.5 million, though this was a 10% decrease from the prior year. The company’s Asia/Pacific segment showed significant growth with a 20% increase in net sales, while the Americas and EMEA segments faced challenges due to tariffs and economic uncertainties.

Looking ahead, Quaker Houghton remains focused on cost management and strategic growth opportunities. The company anticipates a challenging economic environment in the latter half of 2025 but expects to achieve revenue and earnings comparable to 2024, supported by a strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation.

