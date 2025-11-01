Quaker Chemical’s Insider Trading Policies Under Scrutiny: Investor Confidence at Risk

Quaker Chemical (KWR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Environmental / Social category.

Quaker Chemical faces a potential business risk related to insider trading arrangements and policies. As of the quarter ending September 30, 2025, no directors or officers of the company have adopted or terminated any Rule 10b5-1 or non-Rule 10b5-1 trading arrangements. This lack of activity could raise concerns about the company’s internal controls and governance practices, potentially affecting investor confidence. Stakeholders may scrutinize the company’s adherence to regulatory compliance and its ability to manage insider trading risks effectively.

