Quaker Chemical’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Quaker Chemical ((KWR)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Quaker Chemical’s Recent Earnings Call: A Balanced Performance Amid Challenges

The recent earnings call for Quaker Chemical presented a balanced view of the company’s performance. While there were notable achievements in organic growth, EBITDA improvement, and successful acquisitions, challenges such as a decline in gross margin, a significant GAAP earnings loss, and ongoing market uncertainty due to tariffs were also highlighted.

Organic Volume Growth

Quaker Houghton reported a 2% year-over-year increase in organic volume growth, with the Asia/Pacific region showing a particularly strong performance with an 8% increase in organic sales volume. This growth underscores the company’s strategic focus on expanding its market presence in key regions.

Adjusted EBITDA Improvement

The company achieved $75.5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter, marking an increase of approximately $6 million sequentially. The adjusted EBITDA margins stood at 15.6%, reflecting the company’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

Successful Acquisitions

The acquisition of Dipsol was completed early in the quarter and contributed positively to sales, performing in line with expectations. This acquisition is part of Quaker Houghton’s strategy to bolster its market position through strategic acquisitions.

Strong Performance in Asia/Pacific

The Asia/Pacific segment delivered a 3% organic sales growth, with a significant contribution from organic volume growth. Sales in this region increased by 20% year-over-year, supported by acquisitions, highlighting the region’s importance to the company’s overall growth strategy.

Cost Savings Initiatives

Quaker Houghton’s cost-saving initiatives have yielded approximately $15 million in realized savings in 2025, with further actions expected to deliver an additional $20 million in run rate savings by the end of 2026. These initiatives are crucial for maintaining competitive margins amid rising costs.

Dividend Increase

The Board approved a 5% increase to the cash dividend, marking the 16th consecutive annual increase. This move reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Gross Margin Decline

The company’s gross margins declined slightly to 36%, influenced by product and geographic mix as well as higher raw material and manufacturing costs. This decline highlights the challenges faced in maintaining profitability in a volatile market environment.

Americas Segment Earnings Decline

Earnings in the Americas segment declined by $5 million compared to the prior year, driven by lower sales and segment margins. This decline underscores the challenges faced in this region.

GAAP Earnings Loss

Quaker Houghton reported a GAAP diluted earnings per share loss of $3.78, primarily due to a noncash goodwill impairment charge on the EMEA segment and a $9 million restructuring charge. This loss reflects the financial adjustments necessary to align with current market conditions.

Tariff and Market Uncertainty

The uncertainty created by tariffs is impacting demand and weighing on geographic and product mix. This ongoing uncertainty poses a challenge to the company’s strategic planning and market positioning.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Quaker Houghton anticipates continued market challenges but remains confident in its ability to achieve above-market growth, targeting a long-term annual increase of 2% to 4%. The company is implementing a $20 million cost-saving program aimed at delivering $5 million to $8 million in incremental savings in the second half of 2025, with expectations for revenue and earnings to align with those of 2024.

In summary, Quaker Chemical’s earnings call reflected a balanced performance with significant achievements in growth and acquisitions, tempered by challenges in margins and market uncertainties. The company’s strategic initiatives and forward-looking guidance suggest a cautious yet optimistic outlook for sustained growth.

