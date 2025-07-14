QPL International Holdings Announces Share Placement to Fund Technological Upgrades

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

QPL International Holdings ( (HK:0243) ) has shared an announcement.

QPL International Holdings Limited announced a supplemental plan to place new shares under a general mandate to address an imminent funding need. The company aims to raise approximately HK$8.9 million to upgrade and renovate its existing property, plant, and equipment, ensuring compliance with a bank covenant requiring a minimum cash balance. This move is crucial for maintaining operational stability and meeting customer demands for advanced products.

QPL International Holdings Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and sale of integrated circuit lead-frames, heatsinks, stiffeners, and related products. The company has its factory and production lines in the People’s Republic of China and is committed to improving operational efficiency through technological upgrades.

Average Trading Volume: 541,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$86.62M

