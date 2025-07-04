Qoria Limited to Quote New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Qoria ( (AU:QOR) ) has provided an announcement.

Qoria Limited has announced the issuance of 794,127 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code QOR. This move is part of Qoria’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide additional liquidity options for its stakeholders, potentially strengthening its position within the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QOR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qoria stock, see the AU:QOR Stock Forecast page.

More about Qoria

Average Trading Volume: 2,523,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$619.4M

Find detailed analytics on QOR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue