Qoria Limited Issues Over 7 Million Performance Rights

Qoria Limited has announced the issuance of 7,215,876 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not quoted on the ASX and are subject to transfer restrictions until the restriction period ends. This move is part of Qoria’s strategy to incentivize its employees, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and aligning employee interests with company performance.

Average Trading Volume: 2,523,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$619.4M

