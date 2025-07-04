Qoria Limited Issues Over 13 Million New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qoria ( (AU:QOR) ) has provided an announcement.

Qoria Limited has announced the issuance of 13,231,577 ordinary fully paid securities as of June 30, 2025. This move involves the conversion or payment up of unquoted securities, reflecting a strategic decision to enhance the company’s equity base, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QOR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qoria stock, see the AU:QOR Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 2,523,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$619.4M

