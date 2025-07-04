Qoria Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qoria ( (AU:QOR) ) has shared an update.

Qoria Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice involving Peter Pawlowitsch. The notice details the exercise of 453,786 unlisted NED Director Options, which were converted into fully paid ordinary shares. This change reflects an adjustment in the director’s indirect interests through entities such as Mosch Pty Ltd and Vault (WA) Pty Ltd. The exercise of options was approved by shareholders at the company’s General Meeting in August 2023. This move indicates a strategic alignment with the company’s growth objectives, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Qoria

Average Trading Volume: 2,523,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$619.4M

