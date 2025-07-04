Qoria Limited Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qoria ( (AU:QOR) ) has provided an update.

Qoria Limited has announced the cessation of 5,535,508 performance rights due to the conditions for these securities not being met or becoming incapable of being satisfied as of June 30, 2025. This announcement may impact Qoria’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, as it reflects changes in the company’s securities management and potentially its strategic direction.

