Qoria Limited Announces Cessation of 500,000 Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Qoria ( (AU:QOR) ) has provided an update.

Qoria Limited has announced the cessation of 500,000 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of June 30, 2025. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perception and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QOR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qoria stock, see the AU:QOR Stock Forecast page.

More about Qoria

Average Trading Volume: 2,523,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$619.4M

Learn more about QOR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue