QMines Expands Resource Base with Mt Mackenzie Acquisition

QMines Limited has completed the acquisition of the Mt Mackenzie Gold-Silver Project, enhancing its resource base with an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate. The company also reported successful drilling results at the Develin Creek Copper-Zinc Project, confirming high-grade copper and zinc intersections. These developments, along with a strengthened financial position from a $7.5 million placement and a $1.5 million share purchase plan, support QMines’ strategy to establish a long-life copper and gold operation.

QMines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. The company is engaged in expanding its multi-asset strategy in Central Queensland, Australia, with a significant focus on the Mt Chalmers Processing Hub.

Average Trading Volume: 1,635,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$29.87M

