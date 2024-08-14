Qidian International Schedules Critical Financial Review

Qidian International Co., Ltd. (HK:1280) has released an update.

China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 26, 2024, to review the Group’s unaudited financial results for the first half of the year and to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. This key meeting will involve high-level discussions on the company’s performance and potential shareholder returns.

