QcX Gold Expands with Strategic Acquisition in Ontario

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from QcX Gold ( (TSE:QCX) ) is now available.

QcX Gold Corp. has completed the acquisition of several mining claim blocks in the Batchawana Bay area of northern Ontario. This strategic acquisition, involving the issuance of 6,000,000 common shares and a cash payment, positions the company to enhance its exploration potential. Additionally, a 3% net smelter returns royalty has been granted to the vendor, with an option for QcX to reduce it to 1.5%. This move is expected to bolster QcX Gold’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the mining industry.

More about QcX Gold

QcX Gold is a company focused on exploring gold and VMS style mineralization in Québec, Canada. Its key projects include the Golden Giant Project in the James Bay region and the Fernet Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, both strategically located near major discoveries.

Average Trading Volume: 19,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.77M

See more insights into QCX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue